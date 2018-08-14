The Chinese Room, makers of Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture, have been acquired by fellow British studio Sumo Digital. Co-founder Dan Pinchbeck is staying on while Jessica Curry has departed. The news comes almost a year after the studio laid off much of its staff and went “dark.”
The Chinese Room, makers of Dear Esther and Everybody’s Gone To The Rapture, have been acquired by fellow British studio Sumo Digital. Co-founder Dan Pinchbeck is staying on while Jessica Curry has departed. The news comes almost a year after the studio laid off much of its staff and went “dark.”