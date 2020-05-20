Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News
Mike Fahey
Filed to:RIP
RIPGod of WarWWEwrestlingdadherokotakucoremetapostShad Gaspard
5
1
Photo: Getty

The body of former WWE wrestler, martial artist, and actor Shad Gaspard was found Wednesday morning on California’s Venice Beach, after being carried away by a riptide over the weekend while saving his 10-year-old son’s life. Gaspard was the body model and a motion-capture artist for Kratos in 2018's God of War.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Despite Flaws, Rainbow Six Siege Still Thrives In 2020

The Best Dreamcast Games

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Six Months Later

The 12 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass