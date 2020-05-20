The body of former WWE wrestler, martial artist, and actor Shad Gaspard was found Wednesday morning on California’s Venice Beach, after being carried away by a riptide over the weekend while saving his 10-year-old son’s life. Gaspard was the body model and a motion-capture artist for Kratos in 2018's God of War.
The body of former WWE wrestler, martial artist, and actor Shad Gaspard was found Wednesday morning on California’s Venice Beach, after being carried away by a riptide over the weekend while saving his 10-year-old son’s life. Gaspard was the body model and a motion-capture artist for Kratos in 2018's God of War.