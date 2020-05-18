Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Filed to:The binding of isaac: repentance
The binding of isaac: repentancethe binding of isaacdlcedmund mcmillenmetapostdelay
1
Save

The Binding of Isaac’s third and final DLC Repentance is still coming eventually. Revealed back in 2018, it was originally due out in the first half of 2019. The new release goal is this summer, but on Twitter yesterday creator Edmund McMillen said the ongoing pandemic could delay it further.

Ethan Gach

Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

It's Time For A Tony Hawk's Underground Remake

This GTA V Graphics Mod Makes The 7-Year-Old Game Look (Almost) Photorealistic

The Best Solo Board Games

Retro Nintendo Games Come To Life With A Violin