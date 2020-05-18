The Binding of Isaac’s third and final DLC Repentance is still coming eventually. Revealed back in 2018, it was originally due out in the first half of 2019. The new release goal is this summer, but on Twitter yesterday creator Edmund McMillen said the ongoing pandemic could delay it further.
