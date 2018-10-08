Fine Art [Fine Art](https://kotaku.com/c/fine-art) is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, [get in touch!](mailto:plunkett@kotaku.com)

Thomas Chamberlain-Keen is an artist based at Atomhawk, a studio that works on both AAA games and Hollywood movies.



You can see more of Thomas’ work at his ArtStation page.

