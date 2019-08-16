Steamed Steamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.

The Big Con is a game is about conning people. In the ‘90s. In it, you’ll “meet NPCs from all walks of life, rip them off, and sometimes help them if you feel like it.” You’ll be doing this in hopes of saving your mom, who owns a video store, from her debt to loan sharks. Because it’s the set in the ‘90s, you might even end up making a handsome profit from “latest collectible plushie craze.” The folks developing it have worked on games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Jazzpunk, and Guacamelee 2, so it’s one to keep an eye on. For now, its release date is TBD.





