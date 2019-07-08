Twenty finalists have been announced in the One Piece Cosplay King Grand Prix. You will be hard-pressed to find better One Piece cosplayers! They don’t get much better than this.



Finalists were selected from an open applicant call. According to Animage Plus, there were over 4,300 entrants from 56 countries. There were different semi-final rounds before the top-20 final round.

The contest is being run through the World Cosplay Summit, which is asking Twitter users to decide their favorite.

So, which one do you like best?