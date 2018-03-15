Kingdom Come’s inconsistent adherence to hardcore survival and historical elements means that while some parts of the game are fine, you may find that others are an unnecessary drag. Luckily, there are already a ton of mods that can help with that.



Having tested a number of these over the past few weeks, here are some of the best I’ve found.

GIF

KCD actually shipped with some quite pretty volumetric fog. It just wasn’t turned on. This turns it back on



This mod completely removes the need for the save potions that the base game requires players to use to save their progress. Instead, you can just save by hitting ESC and clicking SAVE, like a normal video game.

Henry is a surprisingly lovable doofus, but he’s still a doofus, and some players may want him to look a little more heroic. Which is besides the point of the entire game, but then, so is breaking its save system, so who am I to judge. This mod gives you new head and face options for the main character.



While this mod is called Unlimited Weight, and does indeed allow you to carry infinite items (KCD is by design incredibly restrictive on the amount you and your horse can hold on your peasant backs), there are also options to simply double or triple the intended amount you can lug around if you want to maintain some sense of realism.



One of the reasons the game’s bows are so hard to use is because your aiming reticle is taken away as soon as you’ve drawn one. This mod restores it, so that you now have a slightly greater chance of hitting one of those god damn rabbits.



Automatically unlocks any chest that’s at (or below) your current skill level, while leaving you to try and attempt more difficult ones via the minigame. Which sucks, by the way, so you might want to get the sectorial lockpicking mod to go with it.

The game’s arrows are really slow. This speeds them up to more closely resemble other games/what you imagine an arrow actually shoots like. Again, it might not be the kind of realism the devs were after, but you’re not combing through this post for that.



Those are my picks to get you started, mostly an assortment of mods that while retaining some semblance of the realism the devs intended, also make things a bit more “video gamey”. If you want to dig deeper, though, there are way more extensive mods on Nexus that do stuff like adjust the number of bandits on the road, introduce cheat console commands and remove the game’s fog of war.