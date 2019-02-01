It is a truth universally acknowledged that when you give someone a chance to customize anything in a video game, they will try to make a dick. Players have made the requisite penis out of their Gummi Ships in Kingdom Hearts III, and thankfully a lot of other, varied creations.

Gummi Ships are basically the main method of transport between the different Disney-themed worlds in Kingdom Hearts. In the first two games, you could customize those ships, and you can in the third as well. Let’s get this out of the way. Yes, someone made a penis:

And what a fine penis it is. But there have been a lot of great, non-penis designs as well.



And before you ask: yes, someone made Loss, too.