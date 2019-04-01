Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Chelsea Beck (GMG)

It’s April 1 again, the day when everyone and every brand’s got jokes. Some of them are good. Most of them are bad. Many of the game-related ones will show up here. It’s a whole thing.



Square Kirby

Hal Laboratory transformed one of the world’s most famous spheres into a cube. Square Kirby’s got his own landing page, complete with polygonal merch.

Meanwhile, on the official Japanese BoxBoy! Twitter account ...

Advertisement

Tekken’s Real Boss

This is one of those “if only it were real” April Fools’ Day jokes. The Tekken Twitter teased a new fighter: game director Katsuhiro Harada. Personally, I think he’d make a better Dead or Alive guest character.

Advertisement

Really Rainbow Six Siege

For a game with the word “rainbow” in its name, Rainbow Six Siege is not very colorful. Except for right now, during the special eight-day long “Rainbow is Magic” event. It’s filled with pink, rainbows, unicorns, teddy bears and more. In other words, it is perfect.

Advertisement

Corsair’s Game Launcher Launcher

Epic. Steam. Battle.net. Origin. Those other ones. There are too many PC game launchers. It’s a problem, and Corsair has the solution. The Corsair Game Launcher Launcher launches all of your game launchers. What about virtual currency? The Corsair Game Launcher Launcher has its own virtual currency used to buy other virtual currency. It’s beautiful.

Advertisement

Ear Cup Noodles

Nissin and Hyper-X teamed up for this April Fools’ mock-up of the Hyper-X CUP Mix-In, the first headset designed for marketing Cup Noodles. See, the microphone is a fork. And the cups are... well, you see it. It’s got a website.

Advertisement

Love Thyself

Amplitude Studios, creators of Endless Space, go above and beyond this April 1 with Love Thyself. It’s a dating sim that revolves around The Horatio, the Endless Space race made up completely of clones of its eccentric trillionaire leader. It’s a real, free Steam game you can play right now.



Advertisement

Nvidia’s Holographic PC Gaming Assistant

It’s like Alexa for PC games. It measures your performance, suggests improvements, owns online trolls, and distracts family and friends so you can game peacefully. Not Nvidia’s finest.

Advertisement

Cute header. Probably for the best.

Conan Chop Chop

After wasting years making super-serious Conan video games, Funcom announces Conan Chop Chop, a game that is definitely not real but probably should be.

Advertisement

Everything Is Coming To The Switch

IGN made a fake Nintendo Direct to deliver what feels like real news. Everything is coming to the Switch. Even you and me.

Advertisement

For Bwaahhhhhnor

For one day only, Rabbids are taking over for minions in Ubisoft’s For Honor. Which makes sense, as Minions and Rabbids are pretty much interchangeable.

Advertisement

Earth Thunder, AKA E.T.

Gaijin Entertainment’s War Thunder gets a special, limited-time event in Earth Thunder. Running today through April 5, it’s a special game mode that has players doing battle in Universal Fighting Orbiters. Get it? GET IT!?

Advertisement

Truck Driver - Pay Per Gallon

Sodesco thinks it’s being funny here, with a free-to-play truck simulator where players have to pay for gas via microtransactions. This is not funny. This is the future. Hold me.

Advertisement

Final Fantasy XIV: Omega, The Smart Home Assistant

He’s an ancient primal being of unimaginable power who’s traveled between dimensions for thousands of years. And he’s a smart speaker, too! I would trade Alexa for Omega in a heartbeat.

Advertisement

The Origin PC Competitive Building League

Origin PC turns building a gaming PC into a sport, in which two builders try to assemble a system while dealing with challenges like having to use chopsticks to install RAM, or having to build in a room where the only light source is flashing LEDs. I would watch this.

Advertisement

Dragalia Lost The Shoot-Em Up

Players of Nintendo’s mobile dragon-summoning RPG get a special one-day-only mini-game today in Notte’s Slumber Shot. Guide the pink-haired fairy through swarms of vicious flying lizards who are firing magic bullets. It’s cute.

Advertisement

The Annual Fake World Of Warcraft Patch Notes

Every year, Blizzard releases a lengthy set of fake World of Warcraft patch notes, detailing changes to the game that players often wish were real. This year’s batch is exquisite. Here’s a taste: