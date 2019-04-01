It’s April 1 again, the day when everyone and every brand’s got jokes. Some of them are good. Most of them are bad. Many of the game-related ones will show up here. It’s a whole thing.
Square Kirby
Hal Laboratory transformed one of the world’s most famous spheres into a cube. Square Kirby’s got his own landing page, complete with polygonal merch.
Meanwhile, on the official Japanese BoxBoy! Twitter account ...
Tekken’s Real Boss
This is one of those “if only it were real” April Fools’ Day jokes. The Tekken Twitter teased a new fighter: game director Katsuhiro Harada. Personally, I think he’d make a better Dead or Alive guest character.
Really Rainbow Six Siege
For a game with the word “rainbow” in its name, Rainbow Six Siege is not very colorful. Except for right now, during the special eight-day long “Rainbow is Magic” event. It’s filled with pink, rainbows, unicorns, teddy bears and more. In other words, it is perfect.
Corsair’s Game Launcher Launcher
Epic. Steam. Battle.net. Origin. Those other ones. There are too many PC game launchers. It’s a problem, and Corsair has the solution. The Corsair Game Launcher Launcher launches all of your game launchers. What about virtual currency? The Corsair Game Launcher Launcher has its own virtual currency used to buy other virtual currency. It’s beautiful.
Ear Cup Noodles
Nissin and Hyper-X teamed up for this April Fools’ mock-up of the Hyper-X CUP Mix-In, the first headset designed for marketing Cup Noodles. See, the microphone is a fork. And the cups are... well, you see it. It’s got a website.
Love Thyself
Amplitude Studios, creators of Endless Space, go above and beyond this April 1 with Love Thyself. It’s a dating sim that revolves around The Horatio, the Endless Space race made up completely of clones of its eccentric trillionaire leader. It’s a real, free Steam game you can play right now.
Nvidia’s Holographic PC Gaming Assistant
It’s like Alexa for PC games. It measures your performance, suggests improvements, owns online trolls, and distracts family and friends so you can game peacefully. Not Nvidia’s finest.
r/AnthemTheGame
Cute header. Probably for the best.
Conan Chop Chop
After wasting years making super-serious Conan video games, Funcom announces Conan Chop Chop, a game that is definitely not real but probably should be.
Everything Is Coming To The Switch
IGN made a fake Nintendo Direct to deliver what feels like real news. Everything is coming to the Switch. Even you and me.
For Bwaahhhhhnor
For one day only, Rabbids are taking over for minions in Ubisoft’s For Honor. Which makes sense, as Minions and Rabbids are pretty much interchangeable.
Earth Thunder, AKA E.T.
Gaijin Entertainment’s War Thunder gets a special, limited-time event in Earth Thunder. Running today through April 5, it’s a special game mode that has players doing battle in Universal Fighting Orbiters. Get it? GET IT!?
Truck Driver - Pay Per Gallon
Sodesco thinks it’s being funny here, with a free-to-play truck simulator where players have to pay for gas via microtransactions. This is not funny. This is the future. Hold me.
Final Fantasy XIV: Omega, The Smart Home Assistant
He’s an ancient primal being of unimaginable power who’s traveled between dimensions for thousands of years. And he’s a smart speaker, too! I would trade Alexa for Omega in a heartbeat.
The Origin PC Competitive Building League
Origin PC turns building a gaming PC into a sport, in which two builders try to assemble a system while dealing with challenges like having to use chopsticks to install RAM, or having to build in a room where the only light source is flashing LEDs. I would watch this.
Dragalia Lost The Shoot-Em Up
Players of Nintendo’s mobile dragon-summoning RPG get a special one-day-only mini-game today in Notte’s Slumber Shot. Guide the pink-haired fairy through swarms of vicious flying lizards who are firing magic bullets. It’s cute.
The Annual Fake World Of Warcraft Patch Notes
Every year, Blizzard releases a lengthy set of fake World of Warcraft patch notes, detailing changes to the game that players often wish were real. This year’s batch is exquisite. Here’s a taste:
- The human racial ability that allows you to escape has been renamed. It is now called Every Skinny Kul Tiran for Himself.
- New Death Knight travel form: Death Leopard
- Feral Druids can now be crowd-controlled by throwing a slice of cheese on their head.
- Mist Wrap has been upgraded to Mist Wrap Supreme, which includes sour cream and cheese.
- Because you can’t stop being children with abbreviations, Assassination has been renamed. It is now known as “Sneaky Stab Guy.”
- Protection Warriors with the Safeguard talent have now been signed up for 12 months of credit monitoring.