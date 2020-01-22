Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ethan Gach
Xbox game pass
The beautifully animated action RPG Indivisible is coming to Game Pass tomorrow alongside A Plague Tale: Innocence. In addition, Sea Salt and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour will get added on January 30 while Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and a few other games are on their way out.

