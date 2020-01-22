The beautifully animated action RPG Indivisible is coming to Game Pass tomorrow alongside A Plague Tale: Innocence. In addition, Sea Salt and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour will get added on January 30 while Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and a few other games are on their way out.
3.2K
19
Save
The beautifully animated action RPG Indivisible is coming to Game Pass tomorrow alongside A Plague Tale: Innocence. In addition, Sea Salt and Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour will get added on January 30 while Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor and a few other games are on their way out.
About the author
Ethan Gach
Kotaku staff writer. You can reach him at ethan.gach@kotaku.com