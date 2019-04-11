The battle against giant alien insects intensifies in Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain, out today for the PlayStation 4. It’s a different sort of EDF game, more intense, more difficult and more personal, thanks to its new character creation system. You can watch Kotaku Dot Com’s Tim Rogers play the game right here.
