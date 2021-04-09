The Bat Man, I Presume?

Illustration : Betty Jiang

Betty Jiang is a concept artist and illustrator working in video games and animation.



You can see more of Betty’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

Illustration : Betty Jiang

Illustration : Betty Jiang

Illustration : Betty Jiang

Illustration : Betty Jiang

Illustration : Betty Jiang

Illustration : Betty Jiang

Illustration : Betty Jiang

Illustration : Betty Jiang

Illustration : Betty Jiang

Illustration : Betty Jiang

Illustration : Betty Jiang

