Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Fine Art

The Bat Man, I Presume?

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
1
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled The Bat Man, I Presume?
Illustration: Betty Jiang
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
PrevNextView All

Betty Jiang is a concept artist and illustrator working in video games and animation.

Advertisement

You can see more of Betty’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

undefined
Illustration: Betty Jiang
undefined
Illustration: Betty Jiang
undefined
Illustration: Betty Jiang
G/O Media may get a commission
VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription + 1 Year of PlayStation Plus
VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription + 1 Year of PlayStation Plus
undefined
Illustration: Betty Jiang
undefined
Illustration: Betty Jiang
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Betty Jiang
undefined
Illustration: Betty Jiang
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Betty Jiang
undefined
Illustration: Betty Jiang
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Betty Jiang
undefined
Illustration: Betty Jiang
Advertisement
undefined
Illustration: Betty Jiang
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

batista_thumbs_up
Batista Thumbs Up

“Jeopardy is a production of Merv Griffin Enterprises and distributed by KingWorld