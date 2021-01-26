Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
The Art Of Degenesis, A "Primal Punk" RPG

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Illustration for article titled The Art Of iDegenesis/i, A Primal Punk RPG
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
We’ve featured the design work of studio SIXMOREVODKA a ton of times here on Fine Art, but tonight let’s look at something they’ve made for themselves, instead of for somebody else (they’ve worked with companies like Riot, Guerrilla Games, EA, Nike and Activision Blizzard).

Degenesis is a free-to-play RPG (a tabletop one, not a video game on, though you can play it online) that the studio has been running since 2014, set in a universe where our world has ended and the survivors have had to rebuild, only to then end up fighting each other.

Below you’ll find a ton of art they’ve made for the game over the years, with way more up for perusal on their ArtStation page.

Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Illustration: SIXMOREVODKA
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

