While the main event of the weekend’s League of Legends action might have been the Worlds, the star ended up being a K-Pop video that French studio Fortiche made for Riot.



While ostensibly an ad for some new skins, it was also a banger, and the end result of a massive twelve months of work.

Below you’ll find some of the art that went into the clip’s production, from artists at both Riot and Fortiche.

