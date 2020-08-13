The Adventures Of Fox & Friends

Illustration : Leslie Tran

Leslie Tran is an artist based in Sweden who has worked with companies like Massive Black and Netflix.



You can see more of Leslie’s stuff at her personal site and ArtStation page.

Illustration : Leslie Tran

Illustration : Leslie Tran

Illustration : Leslie Tran

Illustration : Leslie Tran

Illustration : Leslie Tran

Illustration : Leslie Tran

Illustration : Leslie Tran

Illustration : Leslie Tran

Illustration : Leslie Tran

Illustration : Leslie Tran

Illustration : Leslie Tran

