Fine Art

The Adventures Of Fox & Friends

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:art
art
Illustration for article titled The Adventures Of Fox Friends
Illustration: Leslie Tran
Fine ArtFine ArtFine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios. If you’re in the business and have some art you’d like to share, get in touch!
Leslie Tran is an artist based in Sweden who has worked with companies like Massive Black and Netflix.

You can see more of Leslie’s stuff at her personal site and ArtStation page.

Illustration for article titled The Adventures Of Fox Friends
Illustration: Leslie Tran
Illustration for article titled The Adventures Of Fox Friends
Illustration: Leslie Tran
Illustration for article titled The Adventures Of Fox Friends
Illustration: Leslie Tran
Illustration for article titled The Adventures Of Fox Friends
Illustration: Leslie Tran
Illustration for article titled The Adventures Of Fox Friends
Illustration: Leslie Tran
Illustration for article titled The Adventures Of Fox Friends
Illustration: Leslie Tran
Illustration for article titled The Adventures Of Fox Friends
Illustration: Leslie Tran
Illustration for article titled The Adventures Of Fox Friends
Illustration: Leslie Tran
Illustration for article titled The Adventures Of Fox Friends
Illustration: Leslie Tran
Illustration for article titled The Adventures Of Fox Friends
Illustration: Leslie Tran
Illustration for article titled The Adventures Of Fox Friends
Illustration: Leslie Tran
Illustration for article titled The Adventures Of Fox Friends
Illustration: Leslie Tran
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

DISCUSSION

fauxbravo
Faux Bravo

I know you’re from Australia, Luke. But you really can’t go using “Fox and Friends” in the title of something so great and wholesome. It’s tainted over here. Hard.