The Advance Wars-inspired strategy game Wargroove finally comes to PS4 on July 23. The game has been out on Xbox One, Switch, and PC since February and it’s really good. There’s also a wealth of player-made maps and campaigns with online multiplayer, though the PS4 version will be the only one without cross-play.
The Advance Wars-inspired strategy game Wargroove finally comes to PS4 on July 23. The game has been out on Xbox One, Switch, and PC since February and it’s really good. There’s also a wealth of player-made maps and campaigns with online multiplayer, though the PS4 version will be the only one without cross-play.