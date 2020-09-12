That's Seven Years Of Bad Luck

This week on Snapshots we have a wide and varied selection of screenshots from a bunch of games, including some photos from Control, The Last of Us, Fallout 76, and Red Dead Redemption II.



Red Dead Redemption 2 Screenshot : Harvey Hill (Email

Gran Turismo Sport Screenshot : Heath Gardner (Email

Control Screenshot : @MechXican

Horizon: Zero Dawn Screenshot : @Arifu_ka

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @BoredAloy

Control Screenshot : @DrCaligari72

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Screenshot : @BLaevatein_AI

Fallout 76 Screenshot : @egyptianruin

Ghost of Tsushima Screenshot : @SindyJ_B

The Last of Us Part II Screenshot : @GameSTARKK

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint Screenshot : @G_Assassin90

The Last of Us Screenshot : @PhotoSwedeBoy

“Don’t worry, I can’t imagine the next 5 to 10 years of your life being filled with terrible violence, death, and suffering!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.



