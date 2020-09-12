Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Snapshots

That's Seven Years Of Bad Luck

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Photomode
PhotomodePhoto modeVirtual PhotographyphotographyThe Last Of UsPhotosKotakucore
Illustration for article titled Thats Seven Years Of Bad Luck
Screenshot: @PhotoSwedeBoy / Kotaku

This week on Snapshots we have a wide and varied selection of screenshots from a bunch of games, including some photos from Control, The Last of Us, Fallout 76, and Red Dead Redemption II.

Red Dead Redemption 2
Red Dead Redemption 2
Screenshot: Harvey Hill (Email
Gran Turismo Sport
Gran Turismo Sport
Screenshot: Heath Gardner (Email
Control
Control
Screenshot: @MechXican
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Horizon: Zero Dawn
Screenshot: @Arifu_ka
The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @BoredAloy
Control
Control
Screenshot: @DrCaligari72
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Screenshot: @BLaevatein_AI
Fallout 76
Fallout 76
Screenshot: @egyptianruin
Ghost of Tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima
Screenshot: @SindyJ_B
The Last of Us Part II
The Last of Us Part II
Screenshot: @GameSTARKK
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
Screenshot: @G_Assassin90
The Last of Us
The Last of Us
Screenshot: @PhotoSwedeBoy
“Don’t worry, I can’t imagine the next 5 to 10 years of your life being filled with terrible violence, death, and suffering!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favorite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

