ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

That's One Good Looking Capybara

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Capybara
CapybaraAge of Empires IIIAge of EmpiresMicrosoftRTSHDRemasterKotakucore
Save
Illustration for article titled Thats One Good Looking Capybara
Screenshot: Microsoft

Age of Empries III: Defintive Edition comes out October 15 and it updates the classic RTS with new and improved 4k visuals and modern features like crossplay. But it will also include some HD capybaras. I didn’t realize I wanted HD capybaras until now.

Advertisement

Look at that original capybara compared to the new one. It’s trying its best and for the time it looked fine. But today it looks like a weirdly textured blob of polygons.

Advertisement
Illustration for article titled Thats One Good Looking Capybara
Screenshot: Microsoft

Has the sight of this improved large rodent model convinced you to buy Age of Empries III? Or maybe it’s made you resent the new game?! How dare they change your favorite capybara into something cute and less realistic.

G/O Media may get a commission
Dyson TP02 Air Purifier (Refurbished)

Personally, I’m more impressed by how much better the crocodile looks in the new game. That old one had a weird white band around its neck and looked rough.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Everything Announced At Gamescom's Opening Night

Tell Me Why's First Episode Is Too Real

Warframe's Big Twist Knocked My Brain Clean Out Of My Head

The 24 Best Classic PC Games

DISCUSSION