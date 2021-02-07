Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

That's A Good Lookin' Burger

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Mmmmmm...burger
Mmmmmm...burger
Screenshot: Capcom / Gasp / Kotaku

Resident Evil 2 is a good looking video game, so it shouldn’t be too surprising that it contains a damn fine looking burger. I want to eat it. Give me that greasy, gooey cheeseburger.

Thanks to Gasp on Twitter, we have a fantastic close-up look at the burger model that appears in the Resident Evil 2 remake. This seems to be the same burger model used in the opening cutscene of RE2.

Burger-tech in video games has come a long way over the years. For example, here’s what a burger looked like back in Doom 3.

Looks more like a toy than a piece of food. I’d still eat it, because I love cheeseburgers. But I imagine it would be hard to eat. Seems like a lot of chewing would be needed to get through that plastic-looking hamburger.

Both of these burgers look better than the one I got from a YouTuber earlier this year.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

simulord
SimuLord

I find it amusing that the food in a game featuring mortal, existential terrors guaranteed to put you off your lunch if you think too hard about them has better-looking food than the overwhelming majority of actual games about food and cooking, where one presumes you should eat a hearty meal before clicking on the launch icon lest you torture yourself with hunger.