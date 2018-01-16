GIF

In 1997, to cash in on the cult reception Ghost in the Shell’s release had met with in the British Isles, Murphy’s hired an ad agency to go and make an anime-themed commercial. That firm, Nexus Productions, was able to assemble a team of all-stars from Production I.G. to make one of the greatest ads of all time.



The commercial was called Last Orders, and tells the story of a cyberpunk metropolis, where a gang of six samurai race against the clock in order to...reach a pub before it closes so they can grab a pint of Murphy’s Irish Stout.

Last Orders’ director was Blood: The Last Vampire’s Hiroyuki Kitakubo. On character design duties was Ghost in the Shell’s Kazuchika Kise, while background art was handled by Jin-Roh’s Hiromasa Ogura.

All brought together for an Irish beer commercial.