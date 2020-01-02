That Damn Witcher Song Is Now Playable In Beat Saber

“Toss A Coin To Your Witcher,” the obnoxiously catchy song from Netflix’s The Witcher series, is everywhere. It’s in our heads. It has permeated Twitter. It’s being remixed over and over again. Now, thanks to an enterprising player of hit virtual reality rhythm game Beat Saber, fans can beat the song to death with glowing swords.

Beat Saber player Holair uploaded a custom map for “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher” to BeatSaver, an online collection of player-created game levels. PC Beat Saber players can download the custom level, brandish their red and blue blades and slice their way through the song on one of five different difficulty levels. As PC Gamer points out, Beat Saber is the perfect place for the song, since it uses two swords, just like Geralt, who would doubtlessly murder Jaskier’s music with them if he could.

Holair uploaded a video of the song being played at the highest difficulty, Expert+, and it’s pretty impressive. They’ve done an outstanding job translating the song’s beats and tempo changes into things to slice and stab.



Playing the song in Beat Saber will not get “Toss a Coin” out of your head. No game has that much power.