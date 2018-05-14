Today on Highlight Reel we have Zelda moments, Far Cry 5 streaks, Harry Potter horror, and much more!
- A Way Out - Backing a Way Out - TheBookIsBetter
- Battlefield 1 - Some Heroes Don’t Wear Capes.... - ThatGuyinNY
- Dark Souls III - thanks dark souls III - Fuelneon
- Witcher 3 - Wonder what killed it? - Cody Day
- Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery - Glitch - CaityMcD
- Yakuza 6 - _20180512061806 - LBD III
- Ghost Recon Wildlands - Blade Runner - Erik deJong
- Fortnite BR - The Shrubbery Gauntlet - Brady Tegeler
- Fortnite BR - Holding your own against thanos - (direct file) John Goodman
- BOTW - Australian Level: 9000 - MrOrdun
- Far Cry 5 - Loading in progress… - Ray Clark
- Far Cry 5 - Well i guess no Prepper Stash - MogsPoV
- Far Cry 5 - That’s enough out of you - Torras Sol
- Far Cry 5 - Cougar Attack - IamSeakama
- Far Cry 5 - (direct file) ENJU
