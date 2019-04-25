Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Last year Thanos rampaged across Fortnite Battle Royale’s island, taking out players left and right as part of an epic Avengers: Infinity War tie-in. Now the Mad Titan is back, backed by a team of Chitauri warriors and opposed by a team of heroes wielding Avengers weapons in the limited-time Fortnite Endgame event.

Rather than pitting one player as Thanos against everybody else, as it was in last year’s event, Fortnite Engame features warring teams battling it out over the Infinity Stones. The hero team attempts to wipe out the Chitauri forces and take down Thanos. The villain team is tasked with recovering all six Infinity Stones scattered across the map.

The mechanics in play sound like a blast. On the villains’ team the first Chitauri to recover a stone transforms into Thanos, making those early moments a mad dash to claim power. The heroes’ team begins with a map that leads them to a powerful Avengers item, with others scattered across the island. Both teams respawn until one side achieves their ultimate goal. Making things even more fun, with each recovered Infinity Stone, the Chitauri grow stronger.

Reality Stone (Red) = Heath & Shields doubled (1000->2000)

Soul Stone (Orange) = Siphon activated (grants Thanos shields only)

Mind Stone (Yellow) = Jump height doubled

Space Stone (Blue) = Ground Pound AOE size tripled, damage x6

Time Stone (Green) = Big knockback added to each hit, damage x3

Power Stone (Purple) = Laser damage x6

It sounds like so much fun. This might get me to play Fortnite, if only for the duration of the limited-time game mode.

Players can complete challenges to unlock Avengers-themed rewards like sprays and a sweet quinjet glider. And of course, there are costumes to acquire, like this snazzy Black Widow number.

Check out the official Fortnite Engame page for more info. Or just go play.