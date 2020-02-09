Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Peter Tieryas
Narelle Ho Sang
and Ben Bertoli
Thanks as always Kotaku for letting us host the site for the weekend! Hope you enjoyed our thoughts on Animal Crossing, the Xbox, Starfleet, Trails, the Famicom, robot revolutions and more. While all good things do come to an end, sometimes they can come back in mysterious forms. Cing, the developers behind Last Window and Hotel Dusk, closed a few years ago, but the team behind the game developed a spiritual successor called Chase: Cold Case Investigations, which came out a few years ago and we hope to check out soon.

Likewise, we hope to see you again, and if you have any last thoughts or comments, feel free to leave them below or hit us up on our twitter handles. Happy Sunday!

Peter Tieryas

Peter Tieryas is the author of Mecha Samurai Empire & Cyber Shogun Revolution (Penguin RH). He's written for Kotaku, IGN, & Verge. He was an artist at Sony Pictures & Technical Writer for LucasArts.

Narelle Ho Sang

Narelle is a freelance writer with a New York State of Mind. She's an admin of Kotaku's TAY Blog, where she can be found musing about JRPGs, music and doing this ಠ_ಠ. Reach her on Twitter.

Ben Bertoli

Ben is an exceptionally tall freelance writer and author hailing from Indianapolis. He is the current co-host of the gaming history podcast Memory Card and is likely replaying Banjo-Kazooie right now.

