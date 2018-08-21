Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

The key art for the upcoming animated film Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative features a ridiculous pose which is spawning silly meme photos.



Here, have a look at what people have been coming up with, posting their photos under the tag #ナラティブチャレンジ (or “Narrative Challenge”).

Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative will open on November 30 in Japan.