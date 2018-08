Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Rihito Ue

For the past few years, YouTuber Rihito Ue has been creating stop-motion clips. They are great.



Ue juxtaposes scenes from the Gundam anime with stop-motion recreations. Each clip takes place in a single shot in real-world locations. It’s like the models have come to life, Toy Story style.

As IT Media points out, Ue’s clips have been getting lots of buzz on Twitter in Japan.

And here is how he did it!