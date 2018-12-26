I received a PlayStation 4 Pro for Christmas, taking a glorious step into a high definition world that I’ve sometimes felt guilty about wanting to enjoy. Sitting down to set up the console this afternoon, I was filled with apprehension. Would all my data transfer over? What about that copy of P.T. I had on my hard drive? Turns out the process was surprisingly painless and I was being a total wimp about the process.

The PlayStation 4 Pro was, apparently, a gift from my family dog Kevin. I’m not picky when it comes to framerates or resolutions, but the idea of having smooth gameplay and colorful features like high dynamic range—which can bolster the colors you can see in a game provided you have the proper monitor—was compelling. I need to play a lot of games for work, so I might as well have a quality experience. I was thankful for the gift but nervous about transferring my data.



To transfer data between two PlayStation 4’s all you need is enough LAN cables to connect both to your local network. It took little more than a minute to wire both of my consoles up, which led my shiny PS4 Pro to automatically detect the system and transfer over all my data. The process took about an hour and a half. I’d kept certain games on my drive intentionally, including P.T, the Hideo Kojima/Guillermo del Toro Silent Hills teaser that Konami delisted from the PlayStation Network in 2015.

I’m actually surprised everything transferred over. As Microsoft picks up steam with programs like Game Pass, Sony’s approach to online infrastructure can seem a few steps behind the competition. I half expected some type of middleman service for uploading a suite full of saved data, but found I literally had to plug the PS4 Pro in and that was about it. It was a welcome surprise that’s given me an excuse to dive back into games like Red Dead Redemption 2 or yet another playthrough of Tetris Effect. So if you’re nervous like I was, I’m here to say that there’s nothing to worry about. Upgrading was quick, painless, and now I get to walk around saying this like “Woah, Red Dead 2 in 4K owns, man.”