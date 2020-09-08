Tetsuya Nomura Wants You To Look Forward To 2022, Kingdom Hearts' 20th Anniversary

Image : Square Enix

This year sucks. 2021 will hopefully be better , but Tetsuya Nomura has his eye on 2022. It ’s a big milestone in the history of Kingdom Hearts.



The first Kingdom Hearts game was released back in March 2002.

In a recent Famitsu interview, Nomura was asked what’s next for Kingdom Hearts to which he replied, “2022 will be the 20th anniversary [of Kingdom Hearts].”

“And so...,” he continued, “we are doing our best as we head towards the 20th anniversary. I’m already switching my attention to the next work, and the Kingdom Hearts team has started on something new.”

No other details were provided.

Nomura added that the main staff was able to help with Kingdom Hearts Melody of Memory, the upcoming rhythm-action title for Switch, because it will be released before the next installment.

“As for what we’re able to announced, from here on out, I think everything is full of surprises, so please look forward to that.”

Honestly, I’m just looking forward to getting out of this shitty year .