Kingdom Hearts III has enough game to keep folks busy for a while. But in a recent Dengeki Online interview, creator Tetsuya Nomura was asked about what comes next. Warning: This article has spoilers.



Dengeki Online pointed out that Kingdom Hearts III doesn’t have the Critical Mode difficulty that the Final Mix versions of Kingdom Hearts II and Kingdom Hearts Birth Final Mix by Sleep have. While this hard mode is unlockable in Kingdom Hearts 3D Dream Drop Distance and Kingdom Hearts 0.2 Birth by Sleep, it’s not in KHIII.

“Initially, Critical Mode wasn’t in the original versions [of the games], but a mode added to the Final Mix versions. That’s why it’ll be sent out [in downloadable] form in the future,” said Nomura. “It won’t be just a hard mode, but as it’s Critical Mode, we’re tweaking so more enjoyment can be discovered.” Besides this upcoming addition, there will be game updates and story DLC.

Nomura explained how Square Enix is thinking about doing the new KHIII content. “Up to now, we’ve prepared a separate Final Mix package releases, but this time we’re thinking of doing the additional content as DLC.” Besides the free downloadable content, there will be paid, bundled DLC. Nomura says the plan is to finish it “this year.” Why? “Because I want the team to start work on the next project.”

Dengeki Online also asked Nomura to comment as much as he could about Kingdom Hearts III epilogue and the game’s secret movie, expressing interest in Verum Rex’s Yozora in the Toy Box World.

“As like before, if there’s more story, then this is the preface to that tale. With what’s known at this point, it seems there are various theories about the secret movie, but it’s not some simple thing.”

What could that mean? Who knows? Tetsuya Nomura does, that’s who.