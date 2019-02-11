Blink and you’ll miss some of the best secrets in Kingdom Hearts III, like a watermark that someone accidentally left in while rendering the cut-scenes.

See where it says “Arnold” up there by Elsa’s arm (via Reddit)? That’s a big ol’ watermark that you’ll get in the animation software Maya if you don’t have an Arnold rendering license while trying to batch render a scene. You have to try really hard to see it, as it only pops up for a single frame, but go to 9:55 here to see for yourself:

Video games are typically rendered in real-time, generating graphical effects as you move throughout the world, but cut-scenes like this one (from the Frozen world) are usually pre-rendered. Whichever computer(s) handled that process clearly didn’t have the Arnold license installed. Whoops.

Or maybe this is a subtle reference to Mr. Freeze. Or maybe Kingdom Hearts III took so long to make, their licenses expired along the way.