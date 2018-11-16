Image: Square Enix

Final Fantasy VII Remake was first announced back in 2015 with third-party studio CyberConnect2 handling development. Last year, development was moved in-house at Square Enix. Tetsuya Nomura says things are going well.

Earlier this year, there was a Japanese job listing for “core members” for the remake.



In a recent Famitsu interview, Nomura briefly discussed Final Fantasy VII Remake, mentioning mistaken information about the game’s development. Famitsu clarified whether or not this mistake info was a report that stated Final Fantasy VII Remake development had not progressed and that it would begin in earnest after Kingdom Hearts III.

“That was not official info,” Nomura told Famitsu. “As I said at E3, development is progressing favorably.” However, he went on to say that Square Enix’s PR is currently focused on KHIII, but after that, it will focus on Final Fantasy VII Remake so he asked folks not to worry and to wait a bit more.

If Final Fantasy VII Remake’s development is progressing well, I wonder how Nomura thinks the development of, say, KHIII went...

See you in 2028, Final Fantasy VII Remake!