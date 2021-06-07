Terra Nil Is A City-Builder Where You Rebuild A Shattered Environment

Image : Terra Nil

While most city-builders pitch themselves as something idyllic, all blue skies and green grass, the upcoming Terra Nil for the PC goes in a slightly different direction, giving you a world that has suffered environmental collapse then asking you to clean it up a bit.



Advertisement

It’s still got green grass, of course, but your job here is to create the conditions that will allow it to survive, by cleaning up the water and soil and slowly working to bring life back to a corner of a devastated planet. There’s even the end goal of getting nature back to the point where you can pack up all the buildings you’ve used and recycle them.

Devolver will be publishing, but I’m excited that the developers are Free Lives, the same team behind the wonderful Broforce and Genital Jousting.

The art is gorgeous, and Free Lives say it will vary across different regions in the game, with each map you play on being procedurally-generated. They also say the soundtrack is “meditative”, which of course is a must.

Terra Nil is coming to the PC sometime in the future.

.