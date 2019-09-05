Ten years later, the website for Japanese puzzle game Kotoba no Puzzle: Mojipittan has updated! The last game came out in 2008, and now that Mojipittan Encore has been announced for the Switch in Japan, the site has gotten a long overdue update. Maybe the next one will be a decade from now!
Ten years later, the website for Japanese puzzle game Kotoba no Puzzle: Mojipittan has updated! The last game came out in 2008, and now that Mojipittan Encore has been announced for the Switch in Japan, the site has gotten a long overdue update. Maybe the next one will be a decade from now!