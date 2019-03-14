The Indian state of Gujarat recently banned children from playing PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, after local authorities decided the shooter was to blame for an upswing in “violent traits” among local kids.



The police report announcing the ban says that “Due to these games, the education of children and youth are being affected and it affects the behaviour, manners, speech and development of the youth and children.”

As The Guardian reports, the ban came into place last week, and police have actually begun enforcing it, arresting ten teenagers this week before releasing them with a warning.

The ban follows comments made in January by India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he said the popularity of games like PUBG and Fortnite (both of which he specifically mentioned) were creating challenges for Indian parents.

“Like everything else, technology too comes with its positives and negatives. As parents, we must guide our children to get the most from technology. Encourage their inquisitiveness on learning about various apps... like how to build something, or cook something.”

Despite this, the Gujarat ban only covers PUBG, and does not extend to Fortnite.