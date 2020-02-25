Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Nathan Grayson
Filed to:temtem
temtempckotakucoremetapost
898
7
Save

Temtem’s short-term roadmap includes quite a few oft-requested features. Spring, for instance, will hopefully bring in-game chat, ranked matchmaking, and club management, while summer is the tentative date for player housing, and fall will herald the arrival of in-game tournaments, the first mythical Temtem, and achievements. There will also be other features and new Temtem sprinkled throughout.

Advertisement
Nathan Grayson

Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Nintendo Comes To The Rescue After 95-Year-Old Grandmother's Game Boy Breaks

The New Xbox One Home Screen Is A Lot Cleaner

Fans Beautifully Remaster One Of World of Warcraft's Greatest Moments

Microsoft Unveils Xbox Series X Specs And Shares Some Cool Details