Temtem’s short-term roadmap includes quite a few oft-requested features. Spring, for instance, will hopefully bring in-game chat, ranked matchmaking, and club management, while summer is the tentative date for player housing, and fall will herald the arrival of in-game tournaments, the first mythical Temtem, and achievements. There will also be other features and new Temtem sprinkled throughout.
Kotaku senior reporter. Beats: Twitch, streaming, PC gaming. Writing a book about streamers tentatively titled "STREAMERS" to be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in the future.