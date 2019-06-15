E3 2019 It's time for the biggest gaming show of the year. We've got articles, videos, podcasts and maybe even a GIF or two.

Telling Lies is an upcoming narrative-driven game that’s the successor to Her Story from creator Sam Barlow. Much like its predecessor, you’ll dig through hours of footage to piece together the mystery of why these four characters’ video conversations have been recorded by the NSA.

Check out the video above to see what I thought of the hands-on demo I got at E3 with Barlow and an interesting peek into how the scenes were made. Telling Lies is coming to Windows and Mac later this year.