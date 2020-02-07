Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Ian Walker
Filed to:Tekken
Screenshot: Sega

Tekken series director Katsuhiro Harada has finally responded to the popular fan request that Yakuza protagonist Kazuma Kiryu join the cast of Tekken 7. Apparently, the Bandai Namco board members believe Harada himself is a better fit for Yakuza. I’ll take either option, to be honest.

