Tekken 7’s Newest Fighter Is The Fictional Prime Minister Of Poland

The real prime minister of Poland, 53-year-old Mateusz Jakub Morawiecki, does not look like much of a fighter. Fictional Polish prime minister Lidia Sobieska, joining Tekken 7’s roster on March 23, seems a much more sensible choice.

Teased seemingly forever and the subject of a recent Bandai Namco press mailing which included an official invitation to the tournament in a very fancy box, Lidia was always more focused on her karate than politics. An assassination attempt on her grandfather and father steered her back towards goverment work, and when it was revealed that the Mishima Zaibatsu had illegally deployed Tekken Force units in parts of Poland, Lidia answered the people’s call, becoming prime minister at the tender age of 29.



Along with a brand-new fighter to master, tomorrow’s DLC drop for Tekken 7 also includes a new “Island Paradise” stage, because nothing says Poland like an island paradise.