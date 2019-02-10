Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Teeth Teeth Teeth Teeth Teeth

Luke Plunkett
Leslie Rosique is a concept artist and illustrator from France, who has worked at companies like Quantic Dream.

You can see more of Leslie’s stuff at her ArtStation page.

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

