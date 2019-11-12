Teenagers Spent Almost Two Years Making Unicorn Gundam Out Of Cardboard

East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

High school students in Japan decided to bring the RX-O Unicorn Gundam to life .



The statue is for the school’s cultural arts festival. Twitter user Tosshii and some classmates worked together on the creation, which took about two years to finish.

As Kotaku previously reported, Bandai Namco built a life-sized Gundam Unicorn in Tokyo’s Odaiba.