Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Teenagers Spent Almost Two Years Making Unicorn Gundam Out Of Cardboard

Brian Ashcraft
Filed to:gundam
177
Save
The anime version of Unicorn Gundam.
Screenshot: Lavapasta
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

High school students in Japan decided to bring the RX-O Unicorn Gundam to life.

The statue is for the school’s cultural arts festival. Twitter user Tosshii and some classmates worked together on the creation, which took about two years to finish.

Advertisement

Here is the front:

And the back:

Advertisement

As Kotaku previously reported, Bandai Namco built a life-sized Gundam Unicorn in Tokyo’s Odaiba. 

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Japan's Newest Giant Gundam Is Finished And So Awesome
The New Giant Gundam Seems Seriously Cool
Tokyo's Giant Gundam Statue Looks Excellent In Snow

About the author

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

EmailTwitterPosts