Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Is A Brand-New Old-School Beat-Em-Up

I call Donatello. Screenshot : Dotemu

Quick, name a memorable modern Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game. It’s okay if you can’t, those turtle teens peaked during the age of the four-player side-scrolling beat-em- up, which is why it’s so exciting that Dotemu and Tribute Games have teamed up to make a completely new old game for PCs and consoles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

There’s nothing broke about the beat-em- up formula that made games like Turtles in Time arcade classics, so Dotemu and Tribute aren’t trying to fix it. Shredder’s Revenge takes perfectly pixellated versions of Donatello and his lesser brothers on a side-scrolling adventure that’ll take them from the sewers of New York City to Dimension X, because that’s what good TMNT games do. That, and splat members of the Foot Clan against the screen, like so.

That’s the stuff. Screenshot : Dotemu

No word on when the game is coming out, just that it’s coming soon to consoles and PC via Steam. To balance this sad lack of solid information, we have an announcement trailer featuring the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon theme sung by Faith No More’s Mike Patton.