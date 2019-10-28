Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Teenage Fortnite Pro Swatted Live On Stream

Luke Plunkett
Filed to:fortnite
4.1K
5
Save

Fortnite pro Cody “Clix” Conrad—who is only 14 years old—was in the middle of a Fortnite Championship Series game on the weekend when his home was swatted.

As Dexerto report, Conrad announced to viewers watching mid-stream that he would have to be leaving the match. “Police are here...yo, I just got swatted...one second, I gotta go.”

Advertisement

Thankfully, nobody was harmed during the incident.

It hasn’t been the best year for Conrad outside of Fortnite; in August he had his Twitch account temporarily shut down after hackers took control of it and began streaming adult content.

Share This Story

More in Swatting

Fortnite's Teenage World Champ Swatted Live On Stream
Fatal Call Of Duty Swatter Pleads Guilty To 51 Charges [UPDATE]
Seattle Police Launch An Anti-Swatting Program
Kid Gets Swatted After Popular YouTuber Helps Him Get Thousands Of Subscribers
Man Arrested For 'Swatting' Call That Led To Murder Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
Police Kill 28-Year-Old After 'Swatting' Call [Update]

About the author

Luke Plunkett
Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

EmailTwitterPosts