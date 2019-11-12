Teenage Fortnite Pro Suspended From Twitch For Streaming With Banned Player

Fortnite pro Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod has received a seven-day suspension from Twitch after he streamed on Monday alongside Zayn, a player who has been permanently banned from the service.



It’s the second time this month a player has been punished for even associating with Zayn, after another Fortnite pro, Khanada, got a three-day suspension last week.

Zayn has been banned because, after himself being suspended for a different offence, he was caught creating a second account from which he just kept on streaming.

Clix and Khanada’s suspensions, meanwhile, are because it’s against Twitch’s rules to have a banned streamer anywhere near your own broadcast, so their similar excuses—that he was muted—weren’t good enough for Twitch.

It’s been a rough month for Conrod; a few weeks back his home was swatted while he was in the middle of a stream.