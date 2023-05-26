As you explore Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you may have come across some lovely cherry blossoms. But these trees aren’t just gorgeous contributions to Hyrule’s lush environments; they can also reveal the locations of the many caves scattered across the map.

We’ll tell you everything you need to know about these beautiful trees.

Where can I find cherry blossoms in Tears of the Kingdom?

There are cherry blossoms all over Hyrule, but this map found in Outskirt Stable shows you where to spot them. The owner of the Stable, Embry, will also point you toward a specific cherry blossom to the northwest on Satori Mountain. Breath of the Wild players might recognize this area as where you could find the namesake Satori, or the Lord of the Mountain, whenever the spot gave off a glow visible in the distance.

Embry mentions the spot in hopes that you might get something for him: a picture of a cherry blossom to decorate the interior of Outskirt Stable with. Once you’ve snapped your photo, travel to the Tsutsu-um Shrine to return to the stable quickly. Upon showing him the picture, Embry will paint a copy and hang it up, providing you with an Egg Tart and a Pony Point in return, which you can use to redeem rewards at various stables across Hyrule. And if you’re not satisfied with your photography skill on the first go, you can always provide another image to Embry that he can swap out. The other stables have their own artwork challenges, as well. To see what any one requires, simply go up to the empty frame and “Examine” it for the stable owner to give you their request.

What do cherry blossoms do in Tears of the Kingdom?

Cherry blossoms reveal caves in the vicinity. All you have to do is go up to the dish next to a cherry blossom tree and put in some fruit (this can be any type of fruit, not just apples, and you can pick it back up). Then, Satori, the Lord of the Mountain will appear and pillars of light will mark all the caves in the vicinity. The effect isn’t permanent, but it does last a decent amount of in-game time. Caves are excellent for hunting Blupees as they seem to always appear where those light beams are cast. Caves also house Brightbloom seeds, essential for exploring the depths, and Bubbulfrogs, creatures that drop Bubbel Gems after taking a single hit. They’re pretty harmless as they only really blow bubbles at you, which will stop you in your tracks but won’t inflict any damage.

