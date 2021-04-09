Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Forget CG, Japanese Drink Company Shows The Magic Of Practical Effects

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Gif: 大塚製薬 公式チャンネル@YouTube
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
Drink maker Pocari Sweat has many a number of terrific commercials over the years. This latest one, which uses a bunch of practical effects, is one of its most impressive of late.

In it, Sena Nakajima is walking down the hall and school but then stops, turns around, and starts pushing her way through the crowd of students.

Gif: 大塚製薬 公式チャンネル@YouTube

She breaks into a run, and the hallway gets surreal.

Gif: 大塚製薬 公式チャンネル@YouTube
After stopping at the door to outside, she throws them open and runs out into hanging wisteria and a flurry of cherry blossoms.

Gif: 大塚製薬 公式チャンネル@YouTube
This is all rather amazing, I think!

Gif: 大塚製薬 公式チャンネル@YouTube
You can see the full commercial below.

And the main set pieces were all practical effects. Here you can see what the hallway looked like.

Gif: 大塚製薬 公式チャンネル@YouTube

Nakajima had to practice her run. Note the safety gear as she got the hang of it. 

Gif: 大塚製薬 公式チャンネル@YouTube

Then, when it was time to shoot, there was stuff flying all over the place.

Gif: 大塚製薬 公式チャンネル@YouTube
Which made things harder!

Gif: 大塚製薬 公式チャンネル@YouTube
For this spot, an 85-meter (278-foot) long, moving set was built.

As you can see, there was some wirework when the two students met up—and I’m guessing the wires were removed in post-production.

CG can create some truly memorable sequences, but there’s something to be said about practical effects—namely, I love them and they’re great. 

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

MartinDrkos
Martin Drkos

It’s kinda funny when you notice her adjusting for running downhill which she probably wouldn’t do if it was CG.