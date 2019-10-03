Steamed Steamed Steamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service. Prev Next View All

Teardown is a heist game where everything is destructible. Levels unfold in two phases: First, you bust up the level and build makeshift structures to create the most efficient pathway between objectives possible . Then you swipe an item and race against the clock to collect all the rest before security shows up. Hopefully, your procession of busted walls, plank bridges, and strategically parked vehicles is good enough to facilitate your mad crime dash. It’ll be out on PC next year.

