Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Steamed
Nathan Grayson
Filed to:teardown
792
1
Save
SteamedSteamedSteamed is dedicated to all things in and around Valve’s PC gaming service.
PrevNextView All

Teardown is a heist game where everything is destructible. Levels unfold in two phases: First, you bust up the level and build makeshift structures to create the most efficient pathway between objectives possible. Then you swipe an item and race against the clock to collect all the rest before security shows up. Hopefully, your procession of busted walls, plank bridges, and strategically parked vehicles is good enough to facilitate your mad crime dash. It’ll be out on PC next year.

Share This Story

About the author

Nathan Grayson
Nathan Grayson

Kotaku reporter. Beats: Twitch, PC gaming, Overwatch.

EmailTwitterPosts