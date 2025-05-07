Sony's Newest PlayStation Studio Is Made Up Of Destiny And Fortnite Vets Making A Multiplayer 'Frog-Type' Game

A new team has joined the ranks of PlayStation’s first-party studios. Alongside Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch, Housemarque and others now sits teamLFG, a group of ex-Bungie developers working on a mysterious “frog-type” multiplayer project. I have a lot of questions, too.

PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst announced the latest addition to his portfolio over on the PlayStation Blog in a post that was conspicuously light on actual information, including who actually works at the new studio. “TeamLFG originated at Bungie, but has also rallied developers from across the industry to bring to life an ambitious incubation project that I’m very excited about,” he wrote. “The studio is now fully formed and ready to be introduced to the world.”

Headquartered in Bellevue, WA, teamLFG bills itself as a multiplayer-centric studio working on making not just games but entire virtual hangouts. “We will make immersive multiplayer worlds propelled by action games that players can learn, play, and master for countless hours. We want to build our games with our communities, inviting players to be a part of our development process through early access playtests,” an anonymous statement from the team reads.

Made up of developers who worked on Destiny, Halo, League of Legends, Fortnite, Roblox, and Rec Room, teamLFG’s first project is described as “a team-based action game that draws inspiration from fighting games, platformers, MOBAs, life sims, and frog-type games.” Hmmm. It goes on to call the world players will inhabit “lighthearted” and “comedic,” and the overall aesthetic “mythic” and “science-fantasy.” Sounds like it’s aiming to be the kind of vibrant mishmash you’d expect from, say, Blizzard.

The only thing that really sticks out is the “frog-type” descriptor. The term has been puzzling Bungie fans for years, ever since it was first mentioned in a hiring post back in 2023. TeamLFG was spun out of Bungie last summer amid mass layoffs at the studio as Sony took more direct control of the company behind Destiny 2 which it acquired for an eye-popping $3.6 billion in 2022. Its game was called Project Gummy Bears at the time, and was rumored to be a mix of elements from MOBAs, platformers, and life sims, combining them into a new sort of online multiplayer experience.

I have no idea why it’s called “frog-type,” though tight moment-to-moment gamefeel has always been core to Bungie’s DNA and Destiny 2 has proven the developers there are masters of first-person traversal, from double jumps and blinking to satisfying booster thrusts and gliding. Maybe teamLFG’s first game will wrap all of that into an MMO-like experience where just hanging out in the world (and spending money in it) is as much a part of the experience as completing objectives.

