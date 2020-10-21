Team Of Makeup Artists Turn Celebrity Into Anime Character

Many talented cosplayers do their own makeup when transforming into the character of their choice. Japanese celebrity Yoko Kumada did not.



That’s okay! To each their own!

On her official YouTube channel, Kumada showed how a team of make-up pros turned her into Nezuko Kamado, one of the protagonists in the popular Demon Slayer anime.

The make-up artists tried to give Kumada a sharper face line by using a wand-like beauty tool. They also taped up the sides of her face, before applying foundation, eyeliner , color contacts, faux nails, a wig, and an array of cosmetics.

The whole clip is over 11 minutes and entirely in Japanese, but if you’re into cosplay or makeup , perhaps you can pick up some tips or hints!

Or, like Kumada, I guess you could also hire a team of skilled pros.