Disney Reportedly Pauses Live-Action Tangled Remake Following Snow White Flop

The era of Disney trying to turn every animated movie into a live-action blockbuster might be coming to an end, as it’s been reported that the planned Tangled live-action remake has been “paused.” And even if more live-action remakes eventually happen, it seems that the Mickey Mouse company might be getting more selective about what gets made moving forward.

On Thursday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that it had heard from its sources that Disney was “pausing” its plans to develop and produce a live-action remake of the 2010 animated film Tangled. The outlet further reports that the studio insiders it spoke to are unsure if the film will get made in the future, get shelved permanently, or be creatively rebooted down the line. The live-action remake of Tangled was announced late last year.

The news of the live-action Tangled being paused follows a disappointing showing of the studio’s latest remake, Snow White. That film flopped in its first weeks at the box office while receiving negative reviews from critics and fans. The latest take on the classic 1937 Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was also plagued by endless controversy including ugly dwarves, online chuds being mad about casting choices, and issues involving the main stars and their views on Israel and Palestine.

While some of Disney’s live-action remakes have proved very successful, like Lion King and Aladdin, the studio has suffered a number of middling flops and low earners, like The Little Mermaid and Pete’s Dragon. And it seems that, among some leadership changes at Disney, execs in charge are losing faith in the plan to remake all their animated classics.

However, things might change if the upcoming Lilo & Stich remake wins big at box office this Summer. There is also the currently-in-production remake of Moana starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, which could prove a big hit in theaters in 2026. Though if one or both of those adaptations bombs with critics and audiences, then plenty more planned and unannounced Disney remakes could be “paused” like Tangled. And they might never get a happy ending.

