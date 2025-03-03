Every Disney Live-Action Remake, Ranked From Wretched To Watchable

Disney first started making live-action movies in the 1950s to compete with the rise of television and expand its Hollywood presence beyond animation. The studio began with literary adaptations and family-friendly films like Old Yeller and The Parent Trap before moving on to more experimental fantasy with Tron and Escape to Witch Mountain. After the quirky comedies of the late 1980s and 1990s, such as Honey, I Shrunk the Kids and The Santa Clause, Disney began recreating its iconic animated masterpieces from the Golden Era to the Renaissance Era to capitalize on millennial nostalgia.

This new phase of Disney filmmaking shows no signs of stopping, with live-action versions of Moana and Lilo & Stitch set for release in 2025 and 2026. Maybe we’ll reach the point where every Disney animated film has a counterpart! But for now, let’s rank these Disney live-action remakes that add a human touch to our cherished animated favorites—excluding any sequels, prequels, or spin-offs.